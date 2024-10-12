Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services has appointed Dereje Derero as the new Managing Director.

The airline also announced the appointment of managers to drive expansion. "Their extensive experience and expertise will contribute significantly to the success and growth of our cargo operations," says a LinkedIn post.

Ethiopian Cargo operates a fleet of 16 dedicated freighters with 70 cargo destinations and over 135 passenger destinations.

Ethiopian Airlines had announced an agreement with Boeing in March 2024 for the purchase of eight 777-9 passenger airplanes and the potential for up to 12 additional jets. Ethiopian Airlines's selection of 777-9 jets positions the carrier as the first 777X customer in Africa and builds on its 2023 order for 11 787 Dreamliner and 20 737 MAX airplanes to modernise and grow its fleet.

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services operates with a state-of-the-art cargo terminal in Addis Ababa, which is the largest in Africa.



