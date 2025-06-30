In a key milestone, Ethiopian Cargo, the freight division of Ethiopian Airlines, has launched a direct Boeing 777 freighter service between Urumqi, China, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The new route will operate two to three flights per week.

The maiden flight, operated by an aircraft registered as ET-ARJ, took off on June 27 from Urumqi Tianshan International Airport (URC) with 105 tonnes of cargo and landed at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) after a flight time of 7 hours and 9 minutes. According to data from Flightradar24, the aircraft departed at approximately 10:04 hrs and arrived in Addis Ababa at 12:13 hrs local time.

In a LinkedIn post, Aman Wole, Country Director for Mainland China and Mongolia, Ethiopian Airlines, stated that the new route is more than a direct link, it’s a strategic leap in China–Africa logistics and a key milestone in the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also highlighted that Ethiopian Airlines is the first network-type foreign carrier introduced by Xinjiang, the first to operate a Boeing 777 full freighter in the region, and a key player in establishing a vital air cargo corridor connecting Western China to Africa, adding that this marks the airline’s 11th dedicated cargo route to China.

The launch of this route creates a fast track for Xinjiang’s premium fruits, salmon, and specialty agricultural products to reach markets in Africa, the Middle East, and beyond. At the same time, it offers unprecedented convenience for high-quality beef, lamb, premium coffee, and unique horticultural products from Ethiopia and other African countries to enter consumer markets in western China and across the country.

Ethiopian Airlines operates over 35 passenger flights per week to five major Chinese cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Hong Kong. Its cargo network also covers key destinations including Changsha, Ezhou Huahu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Xiamen, and Zhengzhou.

In April this year, Ethiopian Cargo launched a Macao–Madrid freighter service using a Boeing 777 freighter, operating twice weekly.

In May, the carrier took delivery of its 12th and final Boeing 777 freighter, registered as ET-BAC. Ethiopian Cargo now operates a fleet of 20 aircraft, comprising 12 Boeing 777 freighters, 4 Boeing 767 freighters, and 4 Boeing 737 freighters.