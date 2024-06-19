Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has established a direct eBooking integration with global logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel.

The collaboration is the latest step in Etihad Cargo's digitalisation journey, further streamlining the booking experience for its partners and customers and expanding its portfolio of eBooking integrations, which already includes industry leaders such as cargo.one, WebCargo, CargoWise and CargoAI, says an official release.

Etihad Cargo's direct integration with Kuehne+Nagel leverages advanced web services developed by both companies, providing Kuehne+Nagel with seamless access to real-time capacity and pricing across Etihad Cargo's network. The move is designed to offer greater transparency, efficiency and flexibility in the booking process, ensuring faster and more reliable cargo services, the release added.

"Etihad Cargo's integration with Kuehne+Nagel represents another milestone in the carrier's commitment to digital innovation and operational excellence," says Stanislas Brun, Vice President, Cargo, Etihad Cargo. "By providing Kuehne+Nagel with direct access to Etihad Cargo's network's real-time data, this integration enhanced their ability to make informed booking decisions, streamline operations and ultimately deliver superior service to their customers. Etihad Cargo will continue to prioritise the carrier's digital connectivity and development, ensuring technological advancements keep pace with industry demands and further elevate service standards."

The integration offers Kuehne+Nagel immediate visibility into available capacity and dynamic pricing via Etihad Cargo's Instant Offer Rate (IOR) tool, enabling swift and accurate booking decisions, the release added. "By integrating with Etihad Cargo, Kuehne+Nagel can enhance their speed to market and operational efficiency, reducing the time required for bookings and improving overall service levels."

Holger Ketz, Global Head of Air Logistics Network and Carrier Management, Kuehne+Nagel says: "By launching direct eBooking with Etihad Cargo, Kuehne+Nagel can offer its customers real time access to capacity and pricing. This will create greater operational efficiencies and optimise our customers' experience."