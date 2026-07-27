Etihad Airways and Africa World Airlines (AWA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership that will strengthen passenger and cargo connectivity between West Africa, Abu Dhabi and destinations across Etihad's global network.

Signed in Accra, the agreement covers codeshare and interline cooperation, cargo collaboration and frequent flyer programmes. The partnership includes plans to integrate cargo operations, enabling Ghanaian and West African exporters to access Etihad Cargo's global network. In addition, both airlines will explore loyalty programme cooperation, allowing members to earn and redeem rewards across the two carriers.

The agreement comes amid growing trade, investment and travel ties between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates. It also supports Etihad's expansion into West Africa ahead of the launch of its Abu Dhabi–Accra service on March 24, 2027.

The MoU took effect on July 24, 2026, with the various elements of the partnership to be introduced in phases. Combined itineraries will be available for sale once the interline agreement is operational.

Arik De, Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Ghana is one of West Africa's most dynamic aviation markets, and Africa World Airlines is the natural partner there. This framework spans passenger services, cargo and loyalty, and it will connect Ghanaian travellers and businesses to Abu Dhabi and to our network across the world's fastest-growing markets. We are here to grow with Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Sohail Mahmood, Chief Operating Officer of Africa World Airlines, said the partnership with Etihad Airways will strengthen connectivity across passenger, cargo and loyalty services. He noted that Africa World Airlines has connected Ghana and the wider West African region for more than a decade through its network spanning Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, Lagos, Abuja and Ouagadougou. The collaboration will provide customers with seamless access to Abu Dhabi and Etihad's extensive global network while creating greater opportunities for Ghanaian travellers and international businesses.