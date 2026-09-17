Etihad Airways and Swissport have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their global partnership, increasing the number of airports where Swissport provides services to the UAE carrier from 30 to 40.

The expanded agreement covers airports across Africa, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia, adding 10 locations to Swissport’s existing network supporting Etihad.

Under the MoU, the companies will collaborate on ground handling and cargo services, with potential to further extend the partnership to airport hospitality through Swissport’s Aspire brand, which operates 110 airport lounges globally.

The agreement establishes a long-term framework for the two companies to expand their cooperation by adding airports and services in line with the growth of Etihad’s network.

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Etihad is expanding at pace, and each new destination we add depends on the right standard of service being in place on the ground before the first flight arrives. Working with one partner across 40 airports gives our guests the same experience whether they are departing from Europe, Asia or North America. It gives our operation the consistency it needs to match that expansion. By combining Swissport’s global expertise with Etihad’s ambitious plans, we can enhance efficiency, service quality and the guest experience across our operations, while creating a strong platform for what comes next.”

Warwick Brady, President and Chief Executive Officer, Swissport, said, “Etihad and Swissport are a natural fit. We share the same ambition for operational excellence and an uncompromising focus on the customer experience. Etihad is embarking on an exciting phase of growth, and Swissport is proud to support that journey with our global network, our teams’ operational expertise and our technology capabilities. Our track record in managing complex, large aviation hubs will enable us to support Etihad effectively wherever its growth takes it.”

Technology and innovation will play a key role in the expanded partnership, with Etihad and Swissport exploring solutions to improve operational efficiency, service quality and the passenger experience. The companies will leverage automation, artificial intelligence and data-driven insights, including Swissport’s development of autonomous ground vehicles, to enable safer, smarter and more seamless airport operations while strengthening workforce capabilities.

This article was originally published on the STAT Trade Times.