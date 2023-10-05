IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), is adding capacity on services between United Kingdom, Ghana and South Africa commencing at the end of October 2023.

IAG Cargo customers will benefit from a new route beginning October 29, 2023, between London Gatwick and Accra, adding three services per week to its present daily service between London Heathrow and the Ghanaian capital, said the official release.

IAG Cargo will also resume pre-pandemic levels of services to South Africa, with 31 weekly flights from London and expanded capacity on the London Heathrow-Cape Town route by replacing the present Boeing 777-200 with an A350 and Boeing 777-300.

Camilo Garcia Cervera, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at IAG Cargo, said, “We are thrilled to announce these significant developments in our services to Ghana and South Africa, offering businesses with enhanced flexibility over where and when they ship their goods. We are not only improving connectivity to better connect Africa with strategic markets such as Europe and the United States, but we are also supporting international trade and driving economic growth by meeting the growing global demand for fresh produce from these regions."

The increased frequency of services to Ghana will help meet the growing demand of perishables out of the country, while the switch to an A350 and Boeing 777-300 widebody aircraft operating between London and Cape Town will offer more than double the current cargo capacity.

The additional capacity will be especially welcomed by exporters seeking to serve consumer and UK retailer demand for perishable goods such as tropical fruits. Every year, IAG Cargo flies around 25,000 tonnes of perishables out of Africa through IAG Cargo’s Constant Fresh product, which ensures goods arrive at their destination in pristine condition.