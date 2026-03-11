The International Air Transport Association has identified accelerating digitalisation, strengthening global standards, and enhancing safety and security as three key priorities for the global air cargo industry. The recommendations were highlighted during the IATA World Cargo Symposium held in Lima, Peru, where industry leaders discussed how the sector can remain resilient amid growing geopolitical tensions, regulatory shifts and evolving global supply chains.

Speaking at the opening of WCS, Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo, emphasised that the industry must focus on improving resilience in areas within its control amid growing external pressures such as geopolitical tensions, tariff changes, and supply chain disruptions.

“Air cargo plays a critical role in connecting businesses to global markets and keeping supply chains moving, even as the operating environment becomes more complex,” Sullivan said. “Working together to strengthen digitalisation, global standards, and supply chain security will position air cargo well to continue supporting economic growth by connecting products to markets.”

Advancing digitalization

A major focus area highlighted by IATA is the need to accelerate digital transformation across the cargo supply chain. Currently, cargo data is often stored in fragmented systems across airlines, freight forwarders, airports and regulators, leading to duplication, delays and compliance risks. This challenge is particularly significant for high-volume sectors such as e-commerce, where shipment data must remain aligned across multiple platforms and jurisdictions.

To address this issue, IATA is promoting the adoption of ONE Record, a data-sharing standard designed to enable end-to-end digital cargo information exchange across the supply chain. Since January 2026, ONE Record has become the preferred method for cargo data exchange. Airlines representing more than 70 percent of global air waybill volumes are already on track to implement the system, although IATA noted that wider participation from freight forwarders, governments and technology providers will be essential to accelerate adoption.

Strengthen Global Standards and Implementation

IATA also called for stronger alignment in global standards to ensure cargo moves efficiently across borders. One area of concern is the growing number of variations in the industry’s Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR). According to IATA, more than 1,200 state and operator variations now exist, adding complexity in an industry where safety relies on consistent global rules. While some variations may be necessary, IATA stressed that they should remain transparent, justified and closely aligned with international standards.

Infrastructure access was another issue raised during the symposium. At several major global hubs—including Heathrow Airport, Gatwick Airport, Dubai International Airport and El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá—cargo carriers often receive only temporary or ad hoc airport slots rather than historic allocations. This limits operational flexibility and long-term planning. IATA reiterated that slot allocation should follow the principles outlined in the Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines to ensure fair, transparent and non-discriminatory access.

Safety and Security of the Supply Chain

Safety and security across the cargo supply chain were identified as the third critical priority. IATA stressed the importance of modernising safety frameworks governing the transport of dangerous goods, particularly as global supply chains become faster and increasingly digital. Existing regulations are based on Annex 18 of the International Civil Aviation Organization, which provides the global foundation for safe air transport of hazardous materials. However, the industry faces emerging risks such as undeclared dangerous goods and the improper shipment of lithium batteries, requiring updated regulatory approaches.

In addition, IATA called for improved implementation of cargo security processes worldwide. The Cargo Consignment Security Declaration (CSD), a key compliance tool used to ensure the integrity of shipments, is not consistently applied across jurisdictions. To address this, the association is encouraging wider adoption of electronic CSD (e-CSD) solutions to enhance data accuracy, reduce manual processes and strengthen security oversight across the global cargo network.

Sullivan noted that maintaining safe and secure cargo operations is a shared responsibility across the entire logistics ecosystem. Greater collaboration between governments, regulators and industry stakeholders will be essential to ensure global trade continues to move efficiently and securely.

The priorities outlined at the symposium reflect the air cargo industry’s broader effort to adapt to evolving supply chain dynamics while maintaining its role as a vital enabler of international trade and economic growth.

The article was originally published at The Stat Trade Times