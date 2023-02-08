Intradco Global, world-leading animal transport specialist and part of Chapman Freeborn and Avia Solutions Group, has transported 330 cattle from Europe to West Africa.

"The genetic breeding cattle were moved on behalf of a longstanding client as part of a large scale governmental initiative to increase dairy production yields in the area, benefiting local populations," says an official release.

The region has historically dealt with a deficit between supply and demand of milk, resulting in expensive import costs for the government, the release added. "The cattle transported by Intradco Global will redress this imbalance with each cow estimated to produce 40 litres of high-quality milk per day."

The operation took place across two charter flights throughout January, both of which saw Intradco Global’s ground operations team present at the departure and arrival airports to oversee every aspect of the operation, the release said.