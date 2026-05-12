Kenya Airways has been selected by FedEx as its ground handling partner, marking the first time the American carrier has chosen the airline for such operations. The partnership signals a new development in Kenya Airways’ cargo and airport services business as global carriers continue to expand partnerships across African markets.

The airline said the agreement reflects growing confidence among international carriers in its operational capabilities and service standards. Kenya Airways added that the partnership strengthens its role as a ground operations provider supporting cargo movement and connectivity between Africa and global markets.

In a LinkedIn post, Kenya Airways said: “We are proud to welcome FedEx as the first American airline to choose us as its ground handling partner.”

The partnership comes as air cargo operators and logistics companies continue to strengthen networks linking Africa with global supply chains. Industry stakeholders have increasingly focused on partnerships that improve handling capacity, turnaround times, and cargo connectivity as demand for regional and international freight services grows.