The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has awarded Lufthansa Cargo comprehensive certification under the CEIV Pharma standard, recognising the airline’s quality standards for transporting time- and temperature-sensitive healthcare products. Along with airline processes, the certification for the first time also covers IATA’s corporate approach, through which a carrier’s quality management systems and operational processes are evaluated across a dedicated section of its network. The certification will remain valid until April 2029.

The corporate certificate was presented during this year’s World Cargo Symposium in Lima by Brendan Sullivan, IATA Global Head of Cargo, to Oliver von Götz, Vice President Global Fulfilment Management at Lufthansa Cargo.

According to IATA, the corporate approach was developed for globally operating aviation stakeholders and evaluates quality management centrally across a network instead of limiting assessments to individual stations. Quality requirements such as processes, training and infrastructure are centrally defined, monitored and implemented locally.

“Lufthansa Cargo’s renewed certification demonstrates in an impressive way how holistic quality assurance can be implemented in the global air cargo industry,” said Brendan Sullivan. He added that standardised processes, centralised governance and local execution across the network are helping set new benchmarks for the safe transportation of pharmaceutical products.

“The certification highlights the pharmaceutical expertise we have continuously built up in one of our strategic focus industries,” said Oliver von Götz. He said Lufthansa Cargo continues to work with customers and improve processes, training and infrastructure to maintain reliable quality throughout the transportation chain.

In addition to central pharma hubs in Frankfurt, Munich and Chicago, the certification includes stations in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Mexico City and New York. The network is also supported by independently certified stations operated by ground handling agents. Audits for the certification took place between November 2025 and March 2026.

Lufthansa Cargo said it has completed ten consecutive years of CEIV Pharma-certified expertise since its initial certification in 2016, while continuing to expand its global pharma network and quality standards.

The carrier currently operates a network of more than 350 stations worldwide, including around 230 stations offering passive temperature support and about 120 stations providing active temperature control. Lufthansa Cargo said standardised processes, trained employees and continuous quality monitoring support the safe transport of temperature-sensitive and time-critical pharmaceutical shipments.