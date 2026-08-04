Network Airline Services (NAS) Johannesburg, the general sales agent (GSA) for Air Tanzania in South Africa, has coordinated the transport of three lion cubs from Johannesburg to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, where they will begin their new home at a wildlife park.

The shipment was handled by the Network Airline Services Johannesburg team, which serves as the general sales agent (GSA) for Air Tanzania in South Africa. According to the company, the movement required careful planning and coordination to ensure the cubs travelled safely and comfortably, highlighting its expertise in handling specialised cargo.

In a separate development, Network Aviation Group's airline division, Network Airline Management (NAM), has expanded its freighter fleet with the addition of a fifth Boeing 747-400BCF. The aircraft entered service at the end of July and is based at the company's Liege hub, increasing capacity and operational flexibility for charter and scheduled cargo services across its global network. The fleet expansion is expected to support rising customer demand and strengthen the group's specialised air cargo capabilities.