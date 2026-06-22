RwandAir has partnered with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to expand the Nigeria–East and Southern Africa Air Cargo Corridor, opening new export routes for Nigerian businesses and strengthening trade links across the continent.

The collaboration will provide direct access for exports from Nigeria to Kigali, Lusaka and Harare, while also improving connectivity to Nairobi and Johannesburg through the RwandAir network.

The initiative was officially launched with the inaugural flag-off of the Nigeria–East and Southern Africa Air Cargo Corridor. According to Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, the corridor will offer Nigerian businesses direct and affordable access to markets in Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Zambia, alongside expanded options into Kenya and South Africa.

RwandAir said the partnership will enhance connectivity, support intra-African trade and advance the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Oduwole thanked Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo, the Nigeria Customs Service and other collaborating agencies for supporting the launch of the corridor. She added that, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Made-in-Nigeria products are helping drive trade, exports and shared prosperity.