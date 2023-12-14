Pharma.Aero, a cross-industry collaboration platform for life science logistics, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Cool Chain Association (CCA), an industry association specialising in temperature-controlled logistics, to harmonise pharmaceutical and perishable cold chain processes.

The MoU outlines the associations’ shared commitment to foster collaboration and enhance transparency between the life science and perishable supply chain, says an official release.

"Our partnership with Pharma.Aero is born out of a shared goal to improve the quality and safety of the cool supply chain," says Stavros Evangelakakis, Chairman of the Board, CCA and Head of Global Healthcare, Cargolux. “We believe that we can achieve so much more through cross-industry collaboration than we ever could working independently in silos.”

Pharma.Aero and CCA will collaborate on projects to review and recommend new industry processes and guidelines, the release added.

“By promoting harmonious processes across perishables and pharma, we hope to facilitate a holistic and sustainable approach to air cargo, highlighting where the industry can simplify operations with better handling, reduce waste with improved data visibility, and increase profits with more efficient processes,” says Nicola Caristo, Secretary General, CCA and Senior Quality Manager, SkyCell.

Trevor Caswell, Chairman, Pharma.Aero adds: “We are excited about the prospect of joint industry projects that will not only drive advancements but also set new benchmarks for industry collaboration. By joining forces, we aim to leverage our collective expertise to address the evolving challenges in life science temperature-controlled logistics.”

Pharma.Aero is a collaborative platform with over 70 life science and MedTech manufacturers and cargo pharma-certified communities, working to enhance the industry through research and insights on emerging trends.

“Collaboration between associations is an important element in the strategic development and exponential growth of Pharma.Aero,” says Frank Van Gelder, Secretary General, Pharma.Aero. “By reaching out to our different industry colleagues, we assure joint focus and drive to bring the best to the industry."