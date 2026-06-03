Qatar Airways Cargo has launched EnergyLift, a dedicated airport-to-airport logistics solution for the global energy sector, making it the first air cargo carrier to offer a fully specialised end-to-end product developed exclusively for this industry.

The new product is aimed at addressing the need for a fast, reliable and tailored logistics solution for time-critical energy infrastructure components. EnergyLift is designed to support operations across the oil and gas, power generation, renewable energy, including solar and wind, and water infrastructure sectors.

Launching today, EnergyLift combines Qatar Airways Cargo’s global network, operational expertise and flexibility into a single offering built for specialised energy shipments. The solution brings together priority handling, rapid transfer capabilities and specialised logistics features under one integrated product.

The product offers high loading priority, four-hour tail-to-tail transfers and the ability to transport outsized and complex shipments. These features are intended to ensure that critical equipment reaches destination airports within hours.

EnergyLift also includes advanced handling for dangerous goods and optional temperature-controlled transportation. When combined with Q-Prime, customers can benefit from end-to-end shipment monitoring, guaranteed uplift in critical recovery situations and 24/7 customer support.

The product is available for booking through Qatar Airways Cargo’s Digital Lounge e-booking platform as well as the carrier’s third-party booking platforms.

With the launch of EnergyLift, Qatar Airways Cargo has expanded its portfolio of specialised products and introduced a dedicated logistics solution tailored to the requirements of the global energy sector.