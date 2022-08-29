The world as we know it is changing! The pandemic has challenged long-serving, traditional structures and work processes. Digitalisation is finally taking off within the air cargo industry, and the past two years have shown that resilience, courage, and embracing change yield the best results. These elements have led to the emergence of the Next Generation approach which induces a corporate mindset shift.

Thanks to its many dedicated employees across the world, Qatar Airways Cargo demonstrated agility, innovation, and flexibility in the face of this extraordinary period in which the air cargo industry, as a whole, experienced major upheaval. It is this positive disruption within a crisis that Qatar Airways Cargo intends to apply to all aspects of its business.

In line with this, Qatar Airways Cargo will be unveiling digital enhancements and new products in the course of this year. The Next Generation launch is accompanied by a strong new logo in the airline's corporate colours. Alongside the already familiar WeQare logo denoting Qatar Airways Cargo's sustainability initiatives, the Next Generation logo represents the company's core focus: an unparalleled air cargo mindset. Qatar Airways Cargo is crossing thresholds into a new way of doing business, hence the emphasised X in the word NeXt. This cross also acts as an arrow pointing to the future and to an even higher level of quality and service. With the shift to Next Generation, every Qatar Airways Cargo product has been allocated its own identifying colour. These colours are incorporated into the logo whenever a particular product is featured.

Qatar Airways Cargo's website relaunch is a further visible implementation of Next Generation. The emphasis here is on an intuitive, inviting, and optimal customer experience. In providing visually appealing, precise and clear information and fast navigation, the design responds to modern user requirements. More digital solutions and new products are being developed under the Next Generation strategy.

"The future is in every decision we take – be it in technology, sustainability, diversity, the new generation of employees joining our company, our products and services, and how we approach our business in general. Every move we make has consequences, and we consciously endeavour to ensure that it yields the best results for our customers and the regions we serve." Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways, stated.

"We have a responsibility as the world's leading airline and with Next Generation we are taking our industry to the next level. There has never been a better time to set entirely new standards. We are shaping the air cargo industry of tomorrow – one that combines digital efficiencies with a unique, professional human touch. Next Generation has a clear vision to develop employees' talents, to fully utilise digital potential, and to take a fresh, innovative approach to the business of air cargo." he added.