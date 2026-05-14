Riyadh Cargo has expanded its international footprint by appointing three new General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) partners across key markets in Egypt, India and United Arab Emirates. The move strengthens the company’s presence in major global air freight markets while supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to position the Kingdom as a global trade and logistics hub.

Under the new agreements, M&C Aviation has been appointed as GSSA in Egypt, Air Logistics Group will serve as Riyadh Cargo’s GSSA in India, whereas dnata Cargo will represent the carrier in the UAE through Cargo Partners. These partnerships will provide Riyadh Cargo with local commercial support and operational expertise across high-growth trade markets. The rollout will be implemented in phases, aligned with market readiness and network expansion plans.

The latest appointments add to Riyadh Cargo’s growing network of operational and commercial partners worldwide. Existing collaborations include SATS Saudi Arabia Company as its ground handling partner in Saudi Arabia, Worldwide Flight Services at London Heathrow Airport, Crest Cargo Services in Pakistan, Millennium Transportation across Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Envotech Aviation in Bangladesh, and FlyUs in the UK. Together, these partnerships enhance service consistency, expand offline sales coverage, and strengthen cargo connectivity across global trade lanes.

Egypt, India and, the UAE, are considered strategically important markets within Riyadh Cargo’s network, offering access to major trade flows connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, while also improving links to European and international markets through Riyadh. The expanded network is expected to support increasing demand for cross-border cargo movements, particularly in sectors such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and perishables.

Backed by more than 180 next-generation aircraft on order and plans to connect over 100 destinations by 2030, Riyadh Cargo continues to increase its belly-hold cargo capacity while integrating multimodal solutions such as Road Feeder Services. The company said these developments will support a more seamless end-to-end logistics offering and contribute to building a resilient cargo ecosystem aligned with Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic growth objectives.

Pravin Singh, Vice President of Cargo at Riyadh Cargo, said, “Each of these markets brings distinct strengths to our network. India offers scale and sustained demand; the UAE and Egypt provide strong connectivity and opportunity to scale through direct flights that will deliver strong point-to-point capability on key trade lanes. By working with experienced partners in each market, we’re building a cargo network across both online and offline markets that is globally connected and locally grounded. This allows us to deliver consistent reliability, greater transparency, and a more efficient experience for our customers, while continuing to scale in line with Saudi Arabia’s broader logistics ambitions.”

These latest appointments underline Riyadh Cargo’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its commercial and operational capabilities as it expands its international network. By focusing on digital integration, strategic alliances, and enhanced connectivity, the company aims to support evolving global trade flows and improve links between major markets worldwide, while further reinforcing Riyadh’s role as a key global logistics hub under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy.