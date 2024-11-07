Saudia Cargo, a member of the biggest air cargo alliance SkyTeam Cargo, has appointed Loay Mashabi as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective January 1, 2025.

"Mashabi succeeds Teddy Zebitz as CEO, who has led Saudia Cargo to record success, driving innovation and solidifying its leading position. Zebitz will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors," says an official release.

Abdulkareem Abualnasr, Chairman, Board of Directors, Saudia Cargo says: “During Teddy's tenure, we have achieved remarkable milestones and navigated through numerous challenges, all the while maintaining our commitment to performance and service excellence. Teddy's vision and leadership have been instrumental in building the capabilities of our company and in executing our strategies, and we are deeply grateful for all his valuable contributions.”

Mashabi joined Saudia Cargo as board member in August 2021 and then as a Managing Director in October 2023, the release added. Prior to joining Saudia Cargo, he served as Deputy Minister for Logistics Services at the Ministry of Transportation and Logistics Services, and Deputy Governor for Planning and Development of the General Authority of Customs.

Mashabi holds an Executive MBA from London Business School and a BSc in Petroleum Engineering from King Fahd University, the release added.

