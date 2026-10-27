SmartKargo has launched four artificial intelligence (AI) applications for airline cargo operations, designed to help carriers increase revenue, reduce costs and manage risks. The applications are available now and can work with existing cargo management systems without requiring airlines to migrate to a new platform.

The initial portfolio includes AIRCAM, AINOC, AIULD and AICTX. SmartKargo said the applications are designed to deliver measurable value and can be adopted individually or together.

AIRCAM, or AI Revenue and Capacity Management, forecasts capacity, predicts demand and recommends spot rates in real time. It helps cargo teams manage pricing, loading and capacity utilisation across flights and routes.

AINOC, the AI-powered Cargo Control Tower, provides operations teams with a predictive view across the network. It identifies potential exceptions before they lead to delays and costly recovery operations.

AIULD, or AI ULD and Asset Management, tracks and forecasts the location, condition and availability of unit load devices (ULDs). It is designed to reduce losses and delays linked to uncertainty over asset availability.

AICTX, the Universal Messaging and Interoperability Backbone, connects cargo systems and partners through a single, standards-based messaging layer. This allows accurate data to move across the network and support operational decisions.

Each application runs on an airline’s existing cargo management system, whether it uses a commercial platform or an in-house system. The applications are modular and can be implemented in weeks, allowing airlines to begin with one use case and expand based on results.

Olivier Houri, Chief Revenue Officer of SmartKargo, said the company assesses AI capabilities based on whether they can increase revenue, reduce costs or reduce risks for airlines. He added that the applications are designed to operate securely and responsibly.

SmartKargo said the portfolio will continue to expand with new applications and improvements to existing capabilities, guided by the problems airlines need to address.

The four applications are available to airlines using any major cargo management system. Airlines can adopt one application or the full portfolio, with implementation designed to fit around existing operations rather than replace them.

The launch follows SmartKargo’s recent agreements with airlines to support their cargo operations. In July 2026, the company renewed its cargo management partnership with mas, extending a relationship that began in 2018. The renewed agreement supports multi-channel booking and distribution, real-time shipment visibility and cloud-based technology. Earlier in July, Sun Phu Quoc Airways selected SmartKargo’s cloud-based cargo management platform to support its cargo business as it expands internationally and increases belly cargo capacity with Airbus A330 aircraft.