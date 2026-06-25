The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) has released its 2026 Air Cargo Sustainability Insights Report, which shows that the global air cargo industry is continuing to strengthen its sustainability commitments even as external pressure and regulatory drivers are declining.

The sixth annual report, based on responses from airlines, airports, freight forwarders, ground handlers, shippers, manufacturers, technology providers and other industry stakeholders worldwide, found that sustainability is increasingly being driven by internal business priorities rather than external expectations. Overall sustainability pressure fell to 53%, its lowest level since 2021, but executive support and organisational commitment remained strong.

According to the report, 95% of respondents said sustainability is supported by their CEO, while 92% said their CEO considers it a strategic priority. Another 92% indicated sustainability is equally or more important than it was a year ago, and 72% reported having a formal sustainability strategy in place.

“What is particularly encouraging in this year’s report is that sustainability is no longer being driven solely by external pressures or regulatory requirements,” said Roos Bakker, Chair of TIACA. “Even as sustainability pressure has declined to its lowest level since 2021, we see overwhelming support from company leadership, with 95% of respondents confirming CEO commitment and nearly three-quarters reporting that sustainability is now part of their company’s DNA.”

The report found that sustainability remains an important expectation for both employees and customers, with 60% of respondents identifying each group as a key driver of sustainability efforts. However, pressure from regulators has declined by 19% points over the past two years as sustainability reporting requirements have evolved in several major markets.

The study also highlighted the growing maturity of sustainability programmes across the air cargo industry. Around 73% of respondents said sustainability is now part of their company’s DNA, while 65% integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations into risk management processes. In addition, 70% incorporate sustainability into procurement decisions and 79% actively engage industry partners to advance sustainability goals.

“The findings demonstrate that sustainability in air cargo has evolved beyond compliance and external expectations,” said Glyn Hughes, Director General of TIACA. “While regulatory and stakeholder pressures have eased in many markets, organisations continue to strengthen their sustainability commitments, invest in climate adaptation, and integrate ESG principles into core business processes.”

The report identified a growing link between sustainability and resilience. While environmental performance remains the main focus for many organisations, 41% of respondents now define sustainability through ESG principles, a significant increase from the previous year. A further 33% specifically include resilience within their sustainability definitions.

Climate preparedness is also becoming a greater priority. The report found that 68% of organisations have already started integrating climate adaptation into their business strategies through investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, risk management, business continuity planning and long-term capital allocation.

On decarbonisation, companies continue to focus on practical measures. About 73% are prioritising energy consumption reduction, while 59% are improving vehicle and asset utilisation. Fleet modernisation initiatives were reported by 58% of respondents, and 55% are investing in greener buildings and infrastructure. The report also found that 40% are actively involved in deploying Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) or other fossil-free energy solutions, up 8% points from 2025.

Innovation and workforce development emerged as key elements of sustainable growth. Training and education, as well as digitalisation, were identified as sustainability priorities by 98% of respondents. Innovation and continuous improvement were each cited by 96%, while business partner support was highlighted by 95%. Employee experience and industry collaboration were each identified by 93% of respondents.

The report also highlighted regional differences in sustainability progress. Organisations headquartered in Asia reported the strongest integration of sustainability into company culture, with 87% saying sustainability is part of their organisational DNA. This compared with 80% in the Middle East and Africa, 73% in Europe and 44% in the Americas.

TIACA concluded that although external sustainability pressure is moderating, the industry’s internal commitment continues to strengthen. Organisations are increasingly embedding sustainability into governance structures, operational processes, strategic planning and long-term investment decisions to build a more resilient and future-focused air cargo sector.

The 2026 Air Cargo Sustainability Insights Report was presented during the TIACA Executive Summit 2026 in Warsaw, Poland.