Swissport Tanzania received the CEIV Fresh certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), marking a significant milestone for its air cargo handling operations at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

Dar es Salaam is the second Swissport location on the continent to achieve CEIV Fresh certification and positions Swissport as the only air cargo handler to meet the standard at Julius Nyerere International Airport, says an official release. "The achievement in Tanzania complements Swissport’s CEIV Fresh and CEIV Pharma certifications in Nairobi, Kenya, and underscores Swissport's commitment to excellence in the handling of perishable goods."

Mrisho Yassin, CEO, Swissport Tanzania says: “As the demand for perishable goods from Tanzania to various parts of the world continues to grow, Swissport Tanzania is enhancing its perishables handling capabilities, solidifying its pivotal role in supporting the growth of aviation in Africa. With the addition of CEIV Fresh in Dar es Salaam, Swissport offers airlines an extended, secure, and certified cool-chain process.”

Currently, 21 of Swissport's warehouses, including four in Africa, are certified for pharmaceutical logistics by IATA's CEIV Pharma, the UK's MHRA or other recognised industry associations, the release added.

“Our state-of-the-art perishable handling facilities in Kenya and Tanzania underline Swissport’s commitment to East Africa," says Dirk Goovaerts, Head of Continental Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Global Cargo Chair, Swissport International. "As we continue to expand our global presence, diversify our service portfolio, and invest in advanced infrastructure and technologies, African markets are a central focus for us. It is our objective to serve passengers, airlines and cargo customers and to contribute to the economic development of Africa.”

Julius Nyerere International Airport, located just 12 kilometres from Dar es Salaam, is a key hub for Swissport. Since 1985, the company has been providing ramp handling, passenger services, executive aviation services and managed three modern air cargo centres at the airport, the release added.