TAAG Angola Airlines will continue normal operations after the union structure that had announced a strike for September 1 withdrew its strike notice following meetings with management. The airline said negotiations with workers’ representatives will continue towards a balanced and sustainable solution.

The withdrawal keeps the negotiation process within the framework of dialogue between management and workers’ representatives, according to TAAG.

TAAG Chairman of the Board of Directors Clóvis Rosa said dialogue and negotiations should remain the preferred approach. He said there are issues where positions need to be brought closer, but these should be addressed responsibly, with all parties recognising that they are part of the same company.

Management is also continuing discussions with other representative structures of workers to address labour matters through negotiation, responsibility and consensus.

TAAG said its priorities remain the safety and continuity of operations, the quality of service provided to passengers, the appreciation of workers and the sustainability of the company.

The development comes shortly after TAAG completed a specialised live-animal cargo operation involving the transport of two adult lions from Johannesburg, South Africa, to Lagos, Nigeria, via its Luanda hub. The lions, weighing around 200 kilograms each, were transported on a Boeing 737-800BCF freighter. The shipment involved specific procedures for preparation, documentation, containment and monitoring during the journey.

TAAG Cargo operates freight services connecting Luanda with several African markets, including Lagos, Brazzaville, Abidjan, Accra, Kinshasa, Nairobi, Johannesburg and Lusaka. The lion shipment also moved through the cargo terminal at Dr António Agostinho Neto International Airport in Luanda.