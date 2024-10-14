The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and the AviAssist Foundation (AviAssist) signed a memorandum of understanding on enhancement of African aviation safety at the sidelines of the World Aviation Festival in Amsterdam on October 9, 2024.

The MoU was signed by Abderahmane Berthé, Secretary General, AFRAA and Christopher McGregor, ATR Flight Safety Officer and Board Chairman, AviAssist Foundation, says an official release from AFRAA.

AFRAA and AviAssist will cooperate in the following areas:

*Promotion of aviation safety throughout Africa;

*Promotion of safety data collection/information sharing;

*Creation of continuous professional development opportunities for aviation professionals in Africa;

*Creation of opportunities for aviation safety skills building with future aviators and Next Generation aviation professionals;

*Exchange and provision of information and data on scientific and technical activities, developments, best practices and results for the purpose of the training;

*Exchange of safety data for data-driven safety management; to be utilised solely for enhancing safety organisation of seminars and other meetings to discuss and exchange information on agreed topics and to identify cooperative actions;

*Common execution of joint studies or projects including their joint design, construction and operation;

*Fostering of mutual and joint participation to other international initiatives and networks of cooperation; and

*Other specific forms of cooperation and mutually agreed in writing.

AFRAA and AviAssist will hold regular meetings to review the implementation of this MoU, and to explore areas for future collaboration, the release added.