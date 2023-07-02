Astral Aviation hosts AFRAA for CEO Dialogues
CEO Dialogues to create close engagement with AFRAA member airlines and develop transformative initiatives
Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO, Astral Aviation, hosted Abderahmane Berthe, Secretary General, African Airlines Association (AFRAA), at the airline’s offices in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya on June 29, 2023.
The theme for the meeting was AFRAA Member Airline CEOs Leadership Dialogues, AFRAA posted on LinkedIn.
The CEO Dialogues is a drive by AFRAA to create close engagement with member airlines, and a space for dialogue necessary to develop transformative initiatives for AFRAA's actions, which are anchored on five pillars including:
*Safe, secure, and reliable air transport
*Visibility, reputation, and Influence of African Airlines
*Sustainable air transport
*Cooperation; and
*Data Intelligence
"Grateful to AFRAA and its SG Abderahmane Berthe and Maureen Kahonge (Senior Manager, Business Development & Communications, AFRAA) for an interactive session at Astral Aviation," Gadhia said on LinkedIn. "We are proud to be a member of AFRAA since 2014, and for making a positive contribution for the growth of the aviation industry in Africa."