The Cool Chain Association (CCA) launched a best practice video for perishables handling at Airfreight Pharma on September 21 based on key findings from the recent trials by CCA member Perishable Products Export Control Board (PPECB).

The video presents learnings from PPECB’s two perishables trials, which examined pain points in the transportation of raspberries and cut flowers from South Africa to the U.K. and Europe, and advises optimal handling procedures to protect product integrity and maximise shelf-life.

With these key objectives in mind, the video explores various stages of the perishables chain, highlighting agricultural practices, requirements surrounding fresh air ventilation and taint, and recommendations for thermal protection of perishable products, including cartons, packaging, and labelling.



The guidance also covers aircraft loading and transport procedures, and cold storage and pre-cooling of perishable products, offering advice on specific temperatures found to be optimal during trials.

“We have taken the results of our recent flower and raspberry trials and put them into a practical format to enable the entire industry to benefit from these learnings,” says Vijan Chetty, Board Director, CCA and General Manager, PPECB. “By adopting these optimal practices, the industry can hope to address the vast waste that occurs in the perishables supply chain.”

Following the success of its perishables trials and resulting best practice video, the CCA believes further research and trials are called for.

The CCA also announced that it will partner with member Lamprecht Pharma Logistics to launch a new trial following pharmaceutical shipments.



"Lamprecht Pharma Logistics will head up a pharmaceuticals trial with the CCA to track the most critical parts of the pharmaceutical supply chain, identifying pain points to further optimise performance,” says Felix Johannes, Commercial Representative, Operations, Lamprecht.

The new trial will launch in the fourth quarter of 2023.



