The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has recently appointed air transport professional Liz Aluvanze as its Director. Earlier in September 2022, the Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) had appointed Aluvanze as the CEO following the retirement of Col. (Rtd) E. K. Waithaka who had been with KAAO for 25 years in that position.

Aluvanze is an air transport professional with expertise in driving strategy, business growth, and implementing business process improvements. Prior to her role at KAAO, she had also worked at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and has worked with various airlines including Kenya Airways.

Aluvanze brings a wealth of experience as an air transport professional with knowledge and skills in air transport strategic management, engineering, regulatory policy, air laws, client relationship management, and contract negotiations.

She holds an Air Transport Master’s graduate from Cranfield University and holds a (BEng) in Aerospace Engineering from Manchester.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) was established on 24th October 2002 by the Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act, 2002 with the mandate to plan, develop, manage, regulate, and operate a safe, economically sustainable, and efficient civil aviation system in Kenya, in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act, 2013.