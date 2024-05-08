Network Airline Services (NAS) has been appointed as the GSSA for flydubai in Kenya effective January 1, 2024.

“I am happy to confirm that NAS has been appointed as flydubai’s GSSA in Kenya to sell their air cargo space and capacity," says Sarah Wangui, Managing Director, NAS. "The Dubai-based carrier becomes the first airline from the UAE to operate direct flights to Mombasa with a four-times weekly service. The introduction of flights to Mombasa sees growth for the airline’s African network to 11 destinations in 10 different countries.”

NAS is also the GSSA for flydubai in two other East African countries, Tanzania and Uganda, as well as the Netherlands in Europe.

flydubai has created a network of more than 125 destinations in 58 countries served by a fleet of 86 aircraft.