The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Secretary General, Abdérahmane Berthé had recently met RwandAir Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Manzi Makolo and RwandAir Leadership on March 2, 2023, at RwandAir's head office in Kigali, Rwanda for the “AFRAA Member Airline CEOs Leadership Dialogues”. This meeting marks the second edition of the AFRAA CEO Dialogues for 2023.

The African Airlines Association, also known by its acronym AFRAA, is a trade association of airlines from the member states of the African Union (AU). 'The CEO Dialogues' initiative is a drive by AFRAA to create close engagement with member airlines and a space for dialogue necessary to develop transformative initiatives. During the interaction, AFRAA and RwandAir had a unique opportunity to reflect and exchange ideas.

Some highlights of the dialogues were RwandAir’s vision and strategy, the opportunities for value addition through AFRAA joint projects and initiatives for the enhancement of revenues, AFRAA support through advocacy on various aspects impacting RwandAir’s operations such as blocked funds, high taxes and charges, and market access.

At the conclusion of the discussion, RwandAir expressed interest in hosting the 2024 Aviation Stakeholders Convention in Kigali. The convention is one of Africa’s leading air transport industry events by AFRAA that brings together over 500 delegates from across the globe to foster dialogue for win-win business relationships, build sustainable networks, and create a competitive environment to improve the aviation business support base in Africa.

Abdérahmane Berthé, AFRAA Secretary General stated, “I am delighted for the opportunity to dialogue with RwandAir. The platform has facilitated sharing views on key areas that will be followed up in the AFRAA action plan. I look forward to continued collaboration between RwandAir and the Association, which is essential in fulfilling AFRAA’s mandate.”

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “It was an honour to meet the Secretary-General, Abdérahmane Berthé from the African Airlines Association, and discuss our industry’s opportunities in the coming years. We are positioning RwandAir to be at the forefront of African aviation and look forward to supporting the growth and evolution of the African travel and tourism sector, which will help drive economic development throughout the continent.”

RwandAir has been a member of the Association since 2009 and is currently a member of the Executive Committee of AFRAA in their capacity of membership of the IATA Board of Governors (BOG) up to their term of office on the IATA BOG.

The CEO’s Dialogues are round-the-year sessions that engage the member airlines’ decision-makers with AFRAA leadership towards effective implementation of added-value projects and actions supporting members’ sustainability. AFRAA’s actions are anchored on five pillars, including safe, secure, and reliable air transport, visibility, reputation, and influence of African Airlines, sustainable air transport, cooperation, and data intelligence.

Operating from Kigali, RwandAir operates 12 aircraft with an average age of just under six years. The airline currently offers services to 28 destinations across 22 countries throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.