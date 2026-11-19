The UAE’s investment minister calls air freight a growing opportunity, and the numbers back him up.

Emirates SkyCargo moved 1.2 million tonnes in six months, with cargo revenue up 52%. Etihad Cargo is growing its freighter fleet, and flydubai has launched dedicated freighter operations. Dubai’s $35 billion Al Maktoum International expansion will handle 12 million tonnes of cargo a year, and Abu Dhabi is building a new cargo terminal at Zayed International. A region under strain, and a country still building.