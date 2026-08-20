Uber and Zipline have announced a strategic partnership to scale autonomous drone deliveries across the US, with the first deployments expected later this year.

The companies are targeting 1 million drone deliveries a day by the end of 2029, bringing faster, quieter and zero-emission delivery to Uber Eats customers in select markets.

Zipline already operates a global drone logistics network, while Uber plans to combine drones with couriers and sidewalk robots to create a hybrid delivery network.