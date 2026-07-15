Can wind power the future of global cargo shipping?

More than 100 commercial cargo ships are already using wind propulsion systems, helping reduce fuel consumption and cut thousands of tonnes of CO₂ emissions every year. From rotor sails and rigid wing sails to fully sail-powered cargo vessels, the shipping industry is embracing one of the oldest forms of propulsion with modern technology.

In this episode of Business of Cargo, we explore:

Why wind-powered shipping is making a comeback

How rotor sails and wind-assist technology work

New TOWT's sail-powered cargo ships

VELA's next-generation zero-emission trimaran

Why companies like DHL, DSV, DB Schenker and CEVA Logistics are investing

Can wind-powered ships replace conventional container vessels?

As the maritime industry races toward decarbonisation, wind is once again becoming a powerful force in global trade.