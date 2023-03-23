Dronamics, the world's first cargo drone airline, announced Tim Martin's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer and member of the Executive team, effective April 1st, as the company prepares to commercialize its operations across Europe and expand to other geographies following the completion of its test flight programme.

“As the world’s first cargo drone airline, our business model is a real differentiator on the market - we sell capacity, not aircraft. Tim’s expertise and insights, as well as his extensive international and cultural background, will be invaluable in helping us execute our commercial strategy as we gear up to roll-out our operations later this year,” said Svilen Rangelov, Co-Founder and CEO, Dronamics.

Tim has over three decades of senior management expertise in global supply chain and logistics, most recently as Chief Operational Officer for Kuoni Tumlare and previously as SVP Global Sales and Marketing, Asia Pacific for DHL Global Forwarding.

His commercial development and strategic sales expertise covers logistics firms such as DHL Express, where he served as Vice President, Global Sales Strategy & Development, DHL Global Forwarding, UPS, and TNT. Tim has a proven track record of increasing commercial success for multinational corporations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Dronamics secured $40 million in pre-Series A fundraising in February 2023 from venture capital firms and angel investors from 12 countries. This amount comprises funds from Founders Factory, Speedinvest, Eleven Capital, and, most recently, the Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of the Tawazun Council in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.