To improve animal health capacity in Kenya, American drone company, Zipline has partnered with Zoetis, one of the leading producers of medicines, vaccines and diagnostics for pet and livestock.

Zipline is operating in Kenya from their designated hubs and helps in delivering veterinary products such as wound-care and production-health medicines to the underserved areas like rural clinics, animal-health-service-providers (AHSPs) and farms. The utilisation of drone technology in the animal health sector reduces the stretched delivery times from hours or days to minutes.

By far, 1200 farmers have been trained on good animal health practices and are contributing efficiently. Meanwhile, the launch of Zipline’s autonomous drone delivery has significantly advanced the accessibility of quality veterinary products for AHSP in the region.

The launch was announced in June 2025, where A.L.P.H.A Plus Initiative inaugurated a forward thinking plan in rural Kenya with a motive to cope up with the greatest barriers concerning livestock, distance. The introduction of drone delivery instantly benefitted the animal health sector, with the assurance of timely delivery and accessibility of veterinary products.However, the long term aim is to scale up the whole Sub-Saharan Africa region.

Under the initiative, 250 Animal Health Service Providers are expected to receive advanced training whereas those trained AHSPs will later be responsible to educate over 2000 farmers through interactive demonstrations and live sessions. According to Kenya Investment Authority, Zipline as already established a distribution hub in Kisumu County, to supply ove 200 medical products and has also launched pilot programme in other parts of Kenya such as Kericho, Nyamira and Homa Bay counties.

Recently, the autonomous drone delivey company, Zipline also successfully managed to raise $200 million in new funding to $600 million, in January, bringing the total to whooping $800 million. The raised capital will help the Zipline to expand its growth plan in next two years including US expansion and global projects.