Egypt-based e-commerce enablement platform Flextock has announced the final close of its $12.6 million Series A funding round, led by TLcom Capital, with participation from Conjunction Capital, Capria Ventures, Access Bridge Ventures, Foundation Ventures, B&Y Venture Partners, JIMCO, Alter Global, MSA Capital and other investors.

The latest raise brings the company’s total capital secured to $15.8 million, following an earlier $3.2 million round.

Flextock said the new funding will be used to deepen its integrated commerce platform and expand operational infrastructure across Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The company aims to enable merchants to grow sales, scale cross-border operations and manage fulfilment, delivery and financing through a single system.

Founded in 2021 by Mohamed Mossaad and Enas Siam, Flextock was established to address fragmentation in emerging e-commerce markets, where logistics, trade, sales channels and access to capital often operate in silos. Its platform integrates fulfilment, shipping, cross-border enablement, sales-channel access and embedded financing into what it describes as a unified operating system for merchants.

“Merchants don’t need more disconnected tools — they need an operating system built for growth,” said Mohamed Mossaad, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flextock. He added that integrating fulfilment, shipping, cross-border expansion and cash-flow management into one platform helps reduce operational friction for merchants.

Investors said the platform addresses structural gaps facing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, particularly around reliable fulfilment and working capital access.

Cyril Shonibare, Principal at TLcom Capital, said Flextock is responding to the growing needs of e-commerce merchants in MENA by allowing them to focus on brand-building and customer engagement rather than coordinating multiple service providers.

Mobola Da-Silva, Venture Partner at Capria Ventures, added that predictable logistics and scalable cross-border capabilities could lower entry barriers for SMEs and support the next wave of digital merchants in the region.

The company said it has reached significant scale, supporting merchants across Egypt and Saudi Arabia. It claims that on average, merchants working with Flextock more than double their sales within the first year, according to the company. It processes billions in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) through a technology-driven, asset-light model designed to deliver a consistent merchant experience.

With the new capital, Flextock plans to further invest in its end-to-end product suite, spanning fulfilment, delivery aggregation, cross-border trade, sales-channel enablement and merchant financing, while expanding operational capacity and accelerating merchant acquisition in its core markets.

The company said it intends to strengthen its position as an integrated commerce infrastructure provider serving digital merchants across Egypt and Saudi Arabia.