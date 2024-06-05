Jumia Maroc, the leading e-commerce platform in Morocco, announced the opening of its latest warehouse located in Bouskoura, south of Casablanca.

The extension marks a major milestone in the evolution of Jumia Maroc and confirms its commitment to its consumers and partners to improve its deliveries throughout the country, says an official release.

"The warehouse, covering an area of ​​nearly 5,000 square metres, is equipped with the most recent technologies in supply chain management and is integrated with the Jumia group's information systems. It will streamline order processing and ensure rapid and efficient delivery of products throughout Morocco."

Badr Bouslikhane, CEO, Jumia Maroc says: “We are delighted to inaugurate this new warehouse which marks an important step in our commitment to offering an exceptional online shopping experience to our customers. Thanks to this investment in our logistics infrastructure, we are better equipped than ever to meet the expectations of our customers and to continue to propel the growth of e-commerce in Morocco."

The new warehouse can accommodate more than 300,000 products, strengthening Jumia Maroc's capacity to meet the growing demand of customers and expand its range of products available online, the release added.

"The new logistics centre will also house the sorting centre, the cornerstone of the logistics network, as well as after-sales service, a major component of customer satisfaction."

The opening of the warehouse will create more than 100 jobs, and "Jumia Maroc is proud to contribute to Morocco's economic growth by providing employment prospects to local talents."