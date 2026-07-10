Egypt's Damietta Port achieved a historic milestone, handling a record 46.4 million tonnes of cargo, driven by major modernisation and efficiency gains.

Egypt’s Damietta Port has achieved its highest annual cargo handling volume since its inauguration in 1986, marking a historic milestone for the country's maritime sector. Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir announced that the port handled a record 46.4 million tonnes during the 2025/26 operational year, representing a 5% increase from the 44.2 million tonnes recorded a year earlier.

In a statement, the minister said the record performance reflects "sustained improvements in the port's operational efficiency and the success of ongoing modernisation and expansion projects."

The impressive growth spanned across multiple operational metrics. During the 12-month period, the port successfully received 3,261 vessels, up from the 3,221 ships hosted in the 2024/25 cycle. General cargo volumes saw a significant boost, rising 6% to reach 31.6 million tonnes. Meanwhile, containerised cargo grew by 3% to 14.8 million tonnes, highlighting growing demand for the port's services and its capacity to accommodate expanding maritime trade.

The minister said the achievement supports "Egypt's strategy to develop its ports into a regional hub for transport, logistics and transit trade, in line with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives to strengthen the country's maritime infrastructure and boost its competitiveness."

As Egypt continues to expand its logistics capabilities, the record-breaking performance at Damietta Port serves as a testament to the nation's infrastructure investments, positioning it as an increasingly dominant player in global and regional maritime commerce.