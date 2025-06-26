CEVA Logistics has announced the construction of a new logistics hub in the port area of Kribi, Cameroon, scheduled to open between September 2025 and January 2026. The facility will cover 30,000 square meters and offer 25,000 square meters of container storage for up to 2,200 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), along with 5,000 square meters of warehousing space. The initiative aims to strengthen CEVA’s operations in Cameroon and support growing trade volumes in Central Africa.

The new platform is located two kilometres from the Port Authority of Kribi, Cameroon’s only deep-water port. The warehousing space will support the export of goods including cotton, sesame, cocoa, gum arabic and lumber. The site is part of CEVA’s broader plan to enhance its logistics network and meet increasing demand in the region.

CEVA Logistics currently operates in Douala, Yaoundé and Kribi, with a 20,000 square metre container depot in Douala that includes bonded storage and warehouse facilities. The company also runs a logistics hub in the Bonabéri industrial zone.

“The construction of this new logistics base in Cameroon, designed to meet the growing logistics needs of economic operators in the region, marks a new stage in the development of our presence in Central Africa,” said Mehdi Ghozayel, Head of Central Africa Cluster, CEVA Logistics. “With this platform, strategically located close to the port area in Kribi, we will continue to support our customers in their commercial exchanges to and from Cameroon.”

CEVA’s expansion in Cameroon is part of a wider Africa-focused growth strategy. The company currently operates in 24 African countries and plans to expand into Gabon, Ghana, Guinea and the Republic of Congo by the end of 2025.

CEVA Logistics is headquartered in Marseille, France, and is part of the CMA CGM Group.