China is launching the China–Europe Arctic Express on September 20, 2025 which would be the first regular container shipping route between Asia and Europe via the Northern Sea Route. The service will cut travel time to just 18 days, almost half the time taken through the Suez Canal. For Africa, this shift is especially significant: the new route may reduce traffic through the Suez Canal, a vital artery for African trade and revenue, potentially affecting economies that depend on canal-linked shipping.

Operated by Haijie Shipping Company, the new service will connect Asia to ports in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany and Poland. The faster route promises efficiency, and the first voyage is already fully booked.

At present, the service will remain seasonal because of Arctic ice, but China plans to operate year-round by 2030 with the use of specialised vessels. This ambition shows China’s strong interest in building a faster and alternative trade corridor in the Arctic.

However, environmental concerns, lack of infrastructure and geopolitical tensions could slow down its wider use. For Africa, the question is whether this route will reduce traffic through the Suez Canal, which has long been vital for connecting African trade with Europe and Asia.