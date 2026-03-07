The CMA CGM Group reported solid financial results for 2025 despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and volatility in the global shipping market, reflecting the resilience of its diversified maritime, logistics and air cargo operations.

For the full year 2025, the Group recorded revenue of $54.4 billion, down 2 percent compared with 2024, mainly due to lower income from container shipping activities. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $10.6 billion, representing an EBITDA margin of 19.4 percent, as freight rates declined in a market impacted by expanding global shipping capacity and evolving trade dynamics.





Commenting on the results, Rodolphe Saadé said, “In an environment marked by significant geopolitical uncertainty, our Group delivered solid results in 2025, driven by the strong performance of our shipping lines.

The continued growth of our terminals and air freight operations, combined with our logistics activities, confirms the relevance of our model. It strengthens our agility and allows us to adjust our operations to the cycles of our industry.

In 2026, in a context of heightened tensions, particularly in the Middle East, our priority is clear: protecting our teams and adapting our operations to ensure our customers continue to receive a reliable and high-quality service. At the same time, we are pursuing our development, continuing to invest in our industrial assets and to strengthen our global network.”

Container volumes remained resilient during the year, reflecting steady global trade flows. CMA CGM transported 24.2 million TEUs in 2025, representing a 2.8 percent increase compared with 2024, while fourth-quarter volumes rose 5.3 percent, outperforming broader market growth.

Revenue from container shipping reached $34.3 billion, down 6.1 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA for the segment stood at $7.9 billion, reflecting lower average revenue per container.

The Group also continued expanding its logistics and infrastructure footprint. Its logistics arm, CEVA Logistics, generated $18.3 billion in revenue, remaining broadly stable compared with the previous year. Contract logistics activities delivered solid performance, though freight management operations faced pressure from a volatile market and challenges affecting the automotive sector.

Strategic acquisitions further strengthened the Group’s global network. During the year, CEVA Logistics completed the acquisition of Borusan Lojistik in Turkey and signed an agreement to acquire Fagioli Group, a specialist in project logistics and heavy-lift transport.

Meanwhile, CMA CGM invested $2.5 billion to expand its terminal portfolio, which now includes 66 terminals across 40 countries. Key developments included the acquisition of Santos Brasil, operator of South America’s largest container terminal, along with expansion projects across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Group expects moderate growth in container shipping but remains cautious amid geopolitical tensions and evolving trade patterns, particularly around key maritime corridors such as the Red Sea.