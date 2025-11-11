In a move that strengthens Egypt’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China, a delegation of 17 Egyptian government officials has visited Beijing to exchange expertise in economic development. The visit marks the activation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation and China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), signed in July 2024.

The workshop, titled “Exchanging Expertise between Egypt and China in the Field of Economic Development,” brought together officials from Egypt’s ministries of Planning, Transport, Industry, Investment and Foreign Trade, and the Financial Regulatory Authority. It aimed to deepen cooperation through peer learning and knowledge sharing on economic development policies, industrial growth, technological innovation, and sustainable development.

Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat said that activating the MoU reflects the strength of bilateral relations and both countries’ commitment to turning agreements into tangible outcomes. She noted that Egypt seeks to draw lessons from China’s planning and development experience to advance national economic goals and adopt best international practices.

Dr. Al-Mashat added that Egypt is determined to maximise the benefits of its growing economic ties with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, focusing on attracting more Chinese investment and increasing trade flows. This aligns with Egypt’s ongoing structural reforms and its goal of enhancing productivity and foreign direct investment.

During the workshop, participants explored key topics such as China’s reform and opening-up policy, its national development planning approach, and the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030). Sessions also covered macroeconomic trends, green and low-carbon policy systems, poverty alleviation, digital economy advancements, and renewable energy cooperation to combat climate change.

To gain hands-on understanding, the delegation visited several sites showcasing China’s development progress, including the Xiong’an New Area for sustainable urban planning, the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone (Lingang New Area), and Wusi Village in Fengxian District as a model of integrated rural development.

The visit allowed Egyptian officials to observe China’s development mechanisms closely and understand how strategic planning supports sustainable growth. The initiative supports Egypt’s Vision 2030 objectives and strengthens future cooperation under the Belt and Road framework.

This exchange represents a practical step in reinforcing Egypt-China relations, advancing economic development, and supporting human capacity building within Egypt’s government institutions.