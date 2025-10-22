Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry of Transport to extend the railway line from Tema Port to the Dawa Industrial Enclave in Greater Accra, aiming to improve cargo and worker transportation.

The President said the project should proceed while the Mpakadan Inland Port on Volta Lake is under construction. Once completed, the railway will transport goods from Tema Port to the Dawa Industrial Enclave and provide commuting options for workers from the Ashaiman enclave.

President Mahama gave the directive during a meeting with organised labour, led by TUC Secretary General Joshua Ansah, to address salary arrears in the rail sector. He confirmed that the Finance Minister would be informed to allocate funds to clear outstanding salaries.

The President also announced that over a hundred railway workers would be transferred from the Western Region to Tema to manage the Tema-Mpakadan line, while retirees would receive due compensation. He instructed that dismantled old railway tracks be handled by railway workers, with metals sent directly to factories for recycling.

The Secretary General of the TUC thanked President Mahama for his prompt response to labour concerns. Officials at the meeting included Presidential Adviser Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Labour Minister Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, and Ghana Railway Development Authority CEO Dr Frederick Appoh.