Sharaf Cargo has appointed Absolom Ngari as General Manager, Africa Region, to lead the company’s expansion across the continent. He will oversee commercial strategy, business development, stakeholder engagement, and airline partnerships while ensuring the coordination of Sharaf Cargo’s activities in Africa. Ngari will also be part of the company’s leadership team, supporting global strategic initiatives.

Ngari has 18 years of experience in air cargo management, strategy, and commercial leadership. He has held senior positions at AB Africa Aviation Consultancy Ltd, Aero Africa, Global Focus Logistics Ltd, Turkish Airlines Cargo, TAL Aviation Cargo, Africa Direct Ltd, Africa Potential Consulting, and Swissport Cargo Services. His expertise in Africa’s air cargo market, cargo sales, and business development will contribute to Sharaf Cargo’s regional growth.

Jaz Gill, CEO of Sharaf Cargo, stated that Ngari’s appointment will strengthen the company’s presence in Africa and drive expansion efforts.

Sharaf Cargo, part of the Sharaf Group, provides airline cargo GSSA services across the UAE, South Africa, India, and the UK. The company represents over 20 airlines and serves more than 50 destinations.