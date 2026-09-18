The African Development Bank Group is seeking to deepen private-sector participation in Africa's industrial and sustainable development through a new cooperation framework with Hyundai Motor Group, covering clean energy, sustainable mobility, infrastructure, manufacturing and skills development. The two organisations exchanged a Letter of Intent in Seoul on 8 September 2026.

The agreement places the African Development Bank at the centre of efforts to connect development finance with industrial investment and technology. The Bank said the proposed cooperation would combine its development finance expertise and ability to bring public and private capital together with Hyundai's technology, investment capacity and industrial capabilities.

The Letter of Intent identifies six areas for potential cooperation. These include the clean energy transition, including renewable energy and green hydrogen; sustainable mobility; transport and logistics infrastructure; electric vehicle value chains linked to Africa's critical minerals; industrial manufacturing capacity; and talent development for the mobility and energy sectors.

The agreement forms part of the AfDB's wider approach of using partnerships to attract private investment, technology and long-term industrial capital to Africa. The Bank said it can help structure projects, reduce risks and bring different sources of public and private capital together.

African Development Bank Group President Sidi Ould Tah, who was in Seoul for the 8th Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference, encouraged Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor Group, to expand their investments across Africa. He highlighted opportunities in infrastructure, manufacturing, sustainable mobility and industrial value chains.

The Bank's Chief Economist and Vice-President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Kevin Chika Urama, represented Ould Tah during the meeting with Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang. The discussions focused on Africa's development priorities and potential areas for partnership.

The proposed cooperation also links with the AfDB's focus on developing value chains around Africa's critical minerals and electric vehicles. The Bank said local processing could help diversify global supply chains while creating demand for machinery and services and supporting the development of skilled workers.

The Bank's role in infrastructure and human capital development is also reflected in its recent financing for Morocco. On 17 September, Morocco and the AfDB signed two financing agreements worth a combined €405 million, covering railway infrastructure and vocational skills development.

Of this amount, €205 million is for railway infrastructure development and strengthening the operational capacity and performance of the Kenitra-Marrakech railway corridor as Morocco extends its high-speed rail network. The financing will also support the modernisation of existing railway infrastructure.

A further €200 million will support Morocco's Cap Competences 2030 programme, which aims to improve and diversify vocational training. The programme is focused on developing skills relevant to the labour market and strengthening human capital.

The Morocco financing provides another example of the areas that feature in the AfDB's broader development approach: infrastructure, skills, employment and economic capacity. These priorities also appear in the proposed cooperation with Hyundai, particularly through transport infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, clean technologies and talent development.

Hyundai's engagement with the AfDB also has an existing link with Morocco. A Hyundai Motor Group delegation visited the country in May 2026 as part of its Africa talent development efforts and met AfDB officials to discuss the Bank's mandate, investment approach and project evaluation processes.

The Letter of Intent with Hyundai is non-binding and does not create any financial commitment for either organisation. Any projects resulting from the proposed cooperation will be subject to the AfDB's standard eligibility, due diligence, assessment and approval procedures.