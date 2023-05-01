Africa Global Logistics CEO to address African Energy Paris Forum
Eric Melet will deliver keynote address on topics such as investing in logistics, local content & sustainable oil & gas
Eric Melet, CEO, Africa Global Logistics will deliver the keynote address at the next leg of the African Energy Chamber (AEC) investment roadshow - Invest in African Energy Paris Forum – taking place on June 1 at the Westin Paris, Vendóme.
"During the forum, Melet will be sharing insight into the opportunities for investment across Africa’s logistics sectors, how to optimise local content and the need to increase investment in Africa’s energy infrastructure," says an official release from AEC.
Melet will expand on dialogue surrounding the role the logistics industry plays in driving sustainable economic growth across the continent, strategies for developing oilfield bases and how Africa can transform its energy sector through technological and innovative solutions across the rail and broader logistics sectors, the release added.
Under the mandate of connecting Africa to Africa, and Africa to the rest of the world, Africa Global Logistics operates more than 250 logistics and maritime agencies, 22 port and rail concessions, 66 dry ports and two river terminals worldwide, the release said.
The company has been operating across the continent for well over a century, and was rebranded in 2023 from Bolloré following the company’s acquisition by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). The acquisition enabled the connection of one of the biggest integrated logistics networks in Africa to one of the largest maritime transport networks worldwide.
“We look forward to hosting Eric Melet in Paris for the Invest in African Energy Forum," says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC. "Africa’s investment needs to transcend the exploration and production space with significant capital required across the infrastructure and logistics industries in order to kickstart long-term growth. Africa Global Logistics, with a focus on facilitating intra-African trade and investment, represents a key player in the market and a valuable partner for energy stakeholders looking towards Africa’s opportunities. In Paris, we look forward to hearing the insights from Melet and hope to see some industry-advancing deals signed between the company and European investors."
The Invest in African Energy Paris Forum follows three European receptions that took place in London, Oslo and Frankfurt as well as a forum in Dubai, the release said.