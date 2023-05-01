Eric Melet, CEO, Africa Global Logistics will deliver the keynote address at the next leg of the African Energy Chamber (AEC) investment roadshow - Invest in African Energy Paris Forum – taking place on June 1 at the Westin Paris, Vendóme.

"During the forum, Melet will be sharing insight into the opportunities for investment across Africa’s logistics sectors, how to optimise local content and the need to increase investment in Africa’s energy infrastructure," says an official release from AEC.

Melet will expand on dialogue surrounding the role the logistics industry plays in driving sustainable economic growth across the continent, strategies for developing oilfield bases and how Africa can transform its energy sector through technological and innovative solutions across the rail and broader logistics sectors, the release added.

Under the mandate of connecting Africa to Africa, and Africa to the rest of the world, Africa Global Logistics operates more than 250 logistics and maritime agencies, 22 port and rail concessions, 66 dry ports and two river terminals worldwide, the release said.