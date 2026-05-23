Africa Global Logistics (AGL) plans to invest nearly €1 billion in 2026 to strengthen logistics infrastructure and support intra-African trade, Mohamed Diop, Deputy CEO Africa at AGL, said at Biashara Afrika 2026 in Lomé, organised by the AfCFTA Secretariat and the Government of Togo.

Speaking on the role of infrastructure and logistics in advancing trade within Africa, Diop said logistics performance depends on stronger investments in trade corridors, particularly inland corridors, integrated and multimodal infrastructure closer to production areas, and digitalised solutions amid ongoing supply chain pressures.

Diop said logistics plays an important role in improving connectivity and competitiveness, while also supporting Africa’s industrialisation and the growth of African businesses. He called for collective action to make use of the opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with the aim of building integrated value chains and achieving economies of scale.

He also highlighted the importance of African talent in transforming the logistics sector through training, partnerships with schools, skills development and talent growth. AGL said it operates with 24,000 employees across 47 countries, with more than 98% of its workforce made up of Africans.

During the event, Diop and Wamkele Mene signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation and work on joint initiatives aimed at making intra-African trade smoother and more competitive, in line with the regional integration goals of the AfCFTA.