AGL Ghana has appointed Benny Atta Dolphyne as its new Managing Director, succeeding Claude Aman, who previously held the role, reinforcing the company's leadership as it continues to expand its logistics and supply chain operations in the country.

With more than 20 years of experience in logistics and supply chain management across Africa, Dolphyne brings extensive expertise in freight forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing, multimodal transport, and trade corridor management.

He previously served as Head of Logistics at AGL Ghana and later led the logistics business at PIL Ghana. Returning to AGL Ghana, he will oversee the company's next phase of growth, focusing on driving operational excellence and delivering sustainable value to customers, partners, and stakeholders across Ghana.

In April 2024, Africa Global Logistics (AGL) Ghana completed the transportation of four semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mills and their accessories from the Port of Tema in Ghana to the Kiaka gold mine in Burkina Faso, demonstrating its expertise in handling complex cross-border logistics projects.