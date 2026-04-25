Since Mali is a country completely surrounded by land, it relies on strong and effective logistics corridors to ensure a steady flow of operations, including the movement of essential goods, and to remain competitive in the trade industry.

To become more efficient and capable of handling logistics, AGL has introduced a new multimodal corridor connecting Abidjan to Bamako via Bobo-Dioulasso. With an aim to merge rail and road transport, the corridor is designed to make the operations easier, alongside tightening the security of goods throughout the journey.

The initiative is supported by the network of integrated infrastructure across West Africa-rail hubs, dry ports, and logistics platforms, besides the close coordination between operational teams and customs authorities throughout the three countries.

With this approach, operations such as traceability of shipments, reduction in transit times, and fulfillment of the needs of Mali’s industrial and economic sectors will get an immense push. The corridor has proven its effectiveness already with passing trials and is now gearing up for the expansion. No doubt, this stands as a practical solution to upgrade reliability and logistics performance in the region.

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