CEVA Logistics has launched a low carbon Less Than Container Load (LCL) ocean freight service between France and Ivory Coast, reducing CO₂ emissions by 84% compared to conventional ocean freight. The weekly service, connecting Rouen, Marseille, Lyon, and Abidjan, is part of CEVA’s broader commitment to sustainable logistics under its CEVA FORPLANET suite, which aims to reduce the environmental impact of global supply chains through alternative fuels and circular economy practises.

The service is designed for all types of cargo and offers weekly departures with a 24-day transit time from Rouen, France, to Abidjan, Ivory Coast. CEVA’s investment in marine biofuels powers this service, significantly cutting emissions for West Africa-bound shipments.

Paul Bernard, managing director for West Africa and Overseas Territories at CEVA Logistics, said, “CEVA’s new low carbon ocean freight service from France to Ivory Coast supports our core mission to continuously innovate and diversify our sustainable logistics offerings. CEVA’s ambition is to expand our capabilities to sustainably support our customers’ end-to-end supply chains. We are proud to include this new LCL route to Abidjan in our portfolio of low carbon solutions for West Africa, a key region in global maritime trade and transport.”

Launched in November 2024, the CEVA FORPLANET range includes a variety of low-carbon logistics solutions, including modal shifts and alternative fuels across ocean, air, and ground transport. In 2024, CEVA avoided over 26,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions by using more than 10 million litres of sustainable marine and aviation fuels.

Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics is a global provider of supply chain solutions, operating in 170 countries with approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,500 facilities. The company is part of the CMA CGM Group.