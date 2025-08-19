CEVA Logistics has transported five XG130 dump trucks weighing a combined 235 tonnes for a mining industry customer from Durban, South Africa, to Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The ground operation covered 2,968 kilometres across South Africa, Zambia and the DRC and was completed within the customer’s project deadline.

The project, carried out in August 2025, required CEVA’s Project Logistics team to manage time-sensitive execution, Bureau Veritas inspections, cross-border documentation and the use of specialised transport vehicles capable of carrying the 47-tonne trucks.

Port clearance procedures were initiated as soon as the shipment was confirmed, with inspections arranged within 48 hours. At the same time, documentation was processed to avoid delays. Coordination with border agents, permit offices and regional authorities was handled by CEVA’s local cross-border teams, enabling the convoy to move uninterrupted across three national borders.

The convoy departed Durban as scheduled and arrived in Kolwezi within the required timeframe, overcoming challenges posed by heavy cargo, rough terrain and multiple border crossings. The project demonstrated the effectiveness of CEVA’s integrated project control and regional supplier network.