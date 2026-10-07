CEVA Logistics has announced the next phase of its global growth strategy under Chief Executive Officer Patrick Moebel, with the company introducing measures aimed at simplifying operations, improving agility and strengthening its customer focus.

Since taking over as CEO on July 1, Moebel has engaged with employees, customers and business partners across key markets and regions. The discussions have focused on building on CEVA Logistics’ existing strengths while accelerating operational performance and supporting the company’s long-term growth.

Patrick Moebel, CEO, CEVA Logistics, said, “CEVA has extraordinary people, strong capabilities and an unmatched global network. What I have heard consistently is that we can move faster, simplify decision-making and further strengthen accountability. Our focus is straightforward: empower our people, execute for our customers and deliver sustainable performance. Everything we are doing is designed to help our teams better serve customers around the world.”

As part of its growth strategy, CEVA Logistics is refining its operating model to create a simpler and more customer-focused organisation. The company is shifting decision-making closer to customers and operations, while strengthening accountability across regions and business lines and encouraging greater collaboration.

The changes are aimed at improving operational performance, increasing responsiveness and supporting future growth, in line with applicable social processes and CEVA’s “Responsive Logistics for You” commitment.

As part of the new structure, Henri Le Gouis will lead Freight Management, while Chris Walton will head Contract Logistics, the company’s two core global business units. CEVA has also appointed regional leaders to strengthen local decision-making, including Scott Temple for the Americas, Paul Bernard for North-Central Europe, Eric Dessupoiu for South Europe including France, Olivier Boccara for Asia Pacific and Paras Rawal for India, the Middle East and Africa.

The revised operating model is intended to strengthen collaboration with customers through service excellence, innovation and long-term partnerships.

Moebel said the company aims to build a more agile and connected organisation that can respond quickly to customer needs while creating opportunities for employees and long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders.

Since joining the CMA CGM Group in 2019, CEVA Logistics has significantly expanded its scale, capabilities and global footprint. As the Group’s logistics arm, CEVA has strengthened its operations through the integration of major logistics businesses, including Ingram Micro’s CLS division, GEFCO, Bolloré Logistics and, most recently, FedEx Supply Chain. The company has also pursued smaller domestic acquisitions and joint ventures to accelerate growth across key markets and sectors. Going forward, CEVA will focus on completing the integration of these businesses, with particular priority given to the successful integration of FedEx Supply Chain.

The article was originally published on the STAT Trade Times.