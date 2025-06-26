CEVA Logistics, a global leader in third-party logistics, signed a contract with Safran, the world's second-largest aircraft equipment manufacturer, as part of the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show.

The agreement covers the renewal of transport services for three years between Morocco and France, as well as between Tunisia and France, says an official release from CEVA.

"CEVA Logistics has been providing transport and logistics services to Safran for many years and will continue to do so under the renewed three-year contract. As part of this agreement, CEVA will collect aerospace components from Safran’s sites in Morocco and Tunisia and manage their daily transport to France. The inbound loads leaving France feed the Safran sites in Morocco and Tunisia.

"To manage the full scope of logistics from Morocco and Tunisia to Safran’s sites and industrial partners in France, CEVA Logistics operates a multimodal transport solution combining road freight and RoRo (roll/on-roll-off) maritime shipping. Once in France, the loads pass through CEVA's cross-dock sites in Toulouse and Vitrolles before moving to their final destinations across the country. The same logistics approach is used in managing the collection and transport of loads leaving France."

Every year, CEVA organises more than 1,500 shipments to deliver more than 100,000 parcels of aerospace parts and sub-assemblies. The entire process is driven by a strict delivery timeline, with cross-dock platforms receiving shipments just a few days after pickup, the release added.

Cyrille Roux, Global Aerospace & Defense leader, CEVA Logistics says: "We have enjoyed a close partnership with Safran for over 20 years, and we are delighted by their renewed trust in us today. With a focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction, we are committed to deploying tailor-made solutions to meet the challenges of this international aerospace leader."

CEVA Logistics, headquartered in Marseille, France and a part of the CMA CGM Group, reported revenue of $18.3 billion in 2024.

